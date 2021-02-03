18 Covid-19 Cases On 3 Feb

We’ve remained relatively lucky as far as Covid-19 cases in the community go. However, the situation remains precarious as cases are still increase globally — we shouldn’t be too happy just yet.

That said, as we continue to adhere to safe distancing measures and get vaccinated, there’s always a fighting chance that we can see the back of Covid-19 one day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Wednesday (3 Feb) that there are new 18 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of the new case are imported.

18 Covid-19 cases on 3 Feb

MOH updated that today’s cases are all imported besides 1 community infection.

All imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday included 19 imported cases, who’d arrived from:

Canada

India

Indonesia

the UAE

United States

Pakistan

3 cases tested serology-positive, possibly indicating past infections.

Vacation deprivation

While cases aren’t rising rapidly here, the same unfortunately cannot be said for our neighbours and travel destinations.

These factors still make a good number of people quite vacation-deprived here, as an Expedia survey found.

Perhaps we’ll need to summon a little more patience in the coming months. Hang in there, folks — use your vacation days!

