Singapore Confirms 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Apr 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 17 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (5 Apr).

All 17 are imported cases who are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 60,495.

Further details will be released by MOH tonight.

10 imported cases yesterday

Yesterday on Sunday (4 Apr), MOH reported 10 imported cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 cases:

2 Student’s Pass holders from India and the US

7 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, and Malaysia

1 Special Pass holder who is a sea crew

These individuals were all tested while serving SHN or during isolation following their arrival in Singapore.

Hope Covid-19 situation continues to improve

Singapore is well on her way to keeping the pandemic under control.

Just today (5 Apr), news broke that those under the age of 45 will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccination slots from June onwards.

But until most people have been vaccinated, we cannot let our guard down and the onus is on each of us to act responsibly and adhere to safety measures.

