24 Covid-19 Cases On 6 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirms as of 12pm on Tuesday (6 Apr) that there are 24 new Covid-19 cases.

All of the cases are imported.

There are no cases in the community and workers’ dorms today, the third straight day in a row.

24 Covid-19 cases on 6 Apr, all imported

MOH said that there were 24 new imported cases today.

They’d all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This takes the national tally to 60,519.

No new local Covid-19 cases on 5 Apr

MOH reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (5 Apr), although none of them were in the community.

They arrived from the following countries:

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

UK

Bangladesh

US

Brazil

Canada

Serbia

One of the cases is a domestic helper.

Meanwhile, the ones in bolded arrived in Singapore for a sporting event.

They’d all been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay or isolation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.