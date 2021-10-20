7 Singaporeans Pass Away From Covid-19 On 19 Oct

On Tuesday (19 Oct), 7 Singaporeans passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also confirmed 3,994 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 3,480 in the community, 501 dormitory residents, and 13 imported cases.

For the first time, the daily case count almost hit 4,000. Here’s a breakdown of last night’s update.

7 Covid-19 deaths include 3 vaccinated Singaporeans

According to MOH, among the 7 Covid-19 fatalities were 5 men and 2 women, aged between 57 and 90.

3 of them were unvaccinated, 3 was fully vaccinated, and 1 was partially vaccinated.

All but one had various underlying medical conditions.

Addressing the spike in Covid-19 cases, MOH said this was a “usual post-weekend surge”. Authorities will closely monitor the situation over the next few days to see if there’s a concerning surge of infections.

MOH added that there had been a rise in activity levels over the past week, such as:

More visitors entering malls

Larger masses of people walking along Orchard Road

More commuters in public transport

71 cases are under intensive care

The number of people warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) has increased from 67 on the day before (18 Oct) to 71.

Here’s a look at how community cases are currently receiving care:

16,377 (71.9%) cases are recovering at home

3,812 (16.7%) cases are in Community Care Facilities

851 (3.7%) cases are in treatment facilities

1,738 (7.6%) patients are warded in the hospital for observation.

338 require oxygen supplementation

71 are in the ICU.

New cases added to 5 large clusters

Yesterday, MOH reported new cases in 5 large active clusters that have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation upon detection.

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home in Buangkok – 1 new case

Bukit Batok Home for the Aged – 1 new case, 53 in total

United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) – 4 new cases, 132 in total

St. Andrew’s Nursing Home (Taman Jurong) – 2 new cases, 18 in total

MWS Christalite Methodist Home – 4 new cases, 114 in total

Update on stabilisation phase to come soon

Singapore’s stabilisation phase is coming to an end soon. Hence, we can expect an update from the Multi-Ministry Task Force on whether current regulations will be extended beyond 24 Oct.

In the meantime, Singapore residents, especially the elderly, are highly encouraged to limit social activities and only go out for essential ones.

Don’t forget to mask up and keep a safe distance from strangers when you’re out.

Featured image by MS News.