Risk Of Blood Clots Increases For 6 Months After Covid-19 Infections

Those who finally stop seeing two lines on their ART kit may feel like celebrating their recovery from Covid-19. However, new research has found that health threats can continue to linger even after one tests negative.

A recent study shows that Covid-19 patients apparently have an increased risk of developing blood clots for up to six months after their infections.

While those who suffered severe symptoms or have pre-existing conditions are more at risk, this can still happen to those with mild infections.

33-fold increase in risk of blood clots amongst Covid-19 patients

According to The Guardian, researchers compiled data from over a million people in Sweden who contracted Covid-19 from Feb 2020 to May 2021. They compared this with a control group of over four million who were not infected.

Their findings showed that those who had Covid had a 33-fold increase in the risk of pulmonary embolism for up to six months after infection. Pulmonary embolism is a condition where a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs.

They also had a five-fold increase in the risk of deep-vein thrombosis for up to three months after infection. This is where a blood clot forms in the leg.

While those who experienced more severe Covid-19 symptoms were found to be more at risk, this also applies to mild cases.

Vaccines help to reduce risk

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the risk was higher during the first wave of Covid-19.

They attributed this to the absence of vaccines and improved treatments that are available now.

Therefore, researchers emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated to mitigate the risk and side effects associated with Covid-19.

Keep watching out for Covid-19 complications

Even after more than two years into the pandemic, researchers are still finding new information about the virus.

Those who have contracted Covid-19 should diligently watch out for health complications and seek medical help if they experience any symptoms.

We hope everyone will continue to follow safe management measures (SMMs) to protect themselves and others during the pandemic.

