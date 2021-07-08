NUS Student Volunteers As Covid-19 Swabber Since ‘Circuit Breaker’

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives in more ways than one.

For some breadwinners who lost their jobs or took a significant pay cut, they’ve had to pivot and pick up odd gigs to put food on the table.

When Amber Lai saw her father, the sole breadwinner of the family, take a 60% pay cut shortly after the pandemic hit Singapore, she decided to help.

The business student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) made the unusual choice of diving into a world of swabs and test kits.

Image courtesy of Amber Lai

Here’s a look at the 21-year-old’s year-long experience as a Covid-19 swabber in the thick of the pandemic.

Wanted a once-in-a-lifetime experience to help the country

Amber started her swabbing journey in Jun 2020 when Singapore was still in the grip of ‘Circuit Breaker’ and when her family had to grapple with the substantial loss of income.

“My family was hit pretty hard due to Covid-19. I wanted to find a job that could let me sustain myself, so they didn’t have to worry about me,” she related.

And she wasn’t just after a job—she wanted a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of contributing to the fight against the pandemic.

Hence, she chose to sign up as a Covid-19 swabber on her own. It might have been an unconventional choice, but Amber explained that she didn’t think of asking her friends because it was a period fraught with uncertainty.

Amber (right) with her friends during Phase 2 in 2020

Image courtesy of Amber Lai

“We didn’t know much about the virus and exactly how contagious it was,” she said.

Convinced her parents by reassuring them of safety protocols

The choice wasn’t an easy one for her loved ones to accept. Amber said she remembers her parents having mixed feelings as they were worried for her safety.

But at the same time, they were proud that she had the courage to take a step forward and alleviate the family’s financial burden.

Amber at her current workspace in Thomson Medical Centre

Image courtesy of Amber Lai

“It took a bit of convincing over a few months to get their full support,” she shared, adding that constantly reassuring them she would follow infection control measures strictly helped.

Had to swab 10 people to pass competency test

What followed Amber’s courage and honour was tenacity. She had to undergo training under the Health Promotion Board (HPB). She learnt many things, notably the donning and doffing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and understanding the ins and outs of a swabbing exercise.

Subsequently, she was deployed to the F1 Pit Building, where she had to swab 10 people before successfully passing her competency test.

Image courtesy of Amber Lai

“It was quite nerve-wracking because I’m not studying in the medical field. I never thought I would have the chance to put a stick up someone’s nose,” she chuckled.

“There were hundreds of workers from various sectors queueing to get swabbed too. But, back then, most of them wouldn’t have known what to expect during a swab test,” she said.

Unforgettable experiences as a Covid-19 swabber

In a blink of an eye, it was Mar 2021 and Amber had already volunteered 9 months of her time as a swab tester. Throughout those gruelling months, she’d never forget swabbing an elderly uncle, who was experiencing the nasopharyngeal swab for the first time.

He seemed a bit exasperated that he had to be there, but Amber did her best to caution about the impending uncomfortable sensation.

When she inserted the stick gingerly, the uncle slapped her hand away and exclaimed,

I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY IT HAS TO BE SO DEEP.

He threw the stick on the ground and stomped off. Amber said she remembers being in shock and needing time to process the incident.

“I’m not a stranger to unfriendly people because it’s really common, especially when an unfamiliar object is going to enter their nose. But I’ve never had anyone shout at me like that before,” she said.

Fortunately, Amber said she was relieved that she didn’t get into trouble for upsetting the patient. One teammate even offered to testify for her in her defence if it happened.

“This made me feel much better about the hardships faced on the job because I am not alone,” she said, adding that she was also grateful for the love and support from family and friends.

Feels it isn’t fair for frontliners to be discriminated against

Since the pandemic reached our shores, we’ve read stories of healthcare workers facing discrimination in public for wearing their uniforms. And earlier this year, Tan Tock Seng Hospital staff were shunned by landlords and had their staycation bookings rejected after the hospital was declared a cluster.

Amber counts her lucky stars as she hasn’t had to face such discrimination, apart from one occasion.

I was only shunned on the bus once because I wore my scrubs back home.

“The person sitting on the inside seat saw me approaching and he moved to another empty seat,” she shared.

Having said that, she feels it is unjust that frontline workers have to bear with such treatment because they are putting their own lives at risk to save others.

Fortunately, she notes that not all hope is lost, because many others rallied to the support of frontliners by giving them care packages, free meals, and discounts.

Source

“These kind acts are important because sometimes, the days are long, and coming home to a supportive environment keeps you going,” she said.

Asked what people can do to support frontliners, Amber thinks they should follow safe distancing rules strictly and keep their masks on as much as possible.

Getting vaccinated ASAP helps too because prevention of further spread is the best way to protect and support us.

Managing time well as a Covid-19 swabber & student

Amber worked as a part-time swabber till Mar 2021 before taking a break to focus on her studies. Now that she’s on summer holidays, she’s decided to continue life as a Covid-19 swabber again.

Balancing her work between a swabber and a business student required proper time management to finesse the grind.

Amber recalled that her schedules were quite hectic. “At the start, I was posted to hotels, and my shift would end at around 1-2pm, so I would plan my modules to start at around 3pm.

“Thankfully, in my time working as a swabber, I was enrolled in an online school, so I had access to taped lectures. It was hard to juggle, but I managed to pull through in the end,” she revealed.

Image courtesy of Amber Lai

Having this job helps her brush up on her people skills too, as she gets to meet people from all walks of life.

To her fellow frontliner colleagues, Amber has this to say: “Sleep well and don’t second guess yourself. Swabbing might be an uncomfortable procedure, but we’re just doing our jobs.”

“So if people complain that it’s too deep and whatnot, just fall back on our teachings, and you won’t go wrong,” she expressed.

Making her family & nation proud

Amber’s dedication to contributing to her nation and family is truly heartwarming.

In this uncertain economic climate, families may find themselves knee-deep in financial struggles. But instead of giving in, she decided to take on an entirely different path from her peers and make her family proud.

Kudos to her for choosing to play a critical role in the country’s fight against Covid-19. We thank her, and every single frontliner in Singapore, for helping everyone get through this pandemic together.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY), in support of #SGTogether.

Featured image courtesy of Amber Lai.