Covid-19 XFG variant detected in M’sia, accounted for 8.2% of cases in late-Aug

Covid-19 XFG variant detected in Malaysia, variant already spreading rapidly in the US

Malaysia has confirmed the presence of a new Covid-19 variant, XFG, among recent infections.

Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the strain accounted for 8.2% of all Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia in late August.

The period – known as epidemiology week 35 – ran from 25 to 31 August and saw over 43,000 cases reported nationwide.

What is the XFG variant?

XFG, a hybrid of two Omicron strains, spreads more easily and can “evade immunity” from past infections or vaccinations.

In June, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated it a “variant under monitoring”, meaning scientists are tracking how it behaves and spreads.

Neighbouring Indonesia has already reported XFG as its dominant strain, after seeing a surge in cases in July.

This recombinant strain was first detected in Southeast Asia in Jan 2025, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

XFG, or ‘Stratus’, fuels U.S. Covid wave

In the United States, researchers have nicknamed the variant “Stratus”. Within months, it overtook older strains to become the dominant variant,

Wastewater samples tested by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the XFG variant makes up 80% of detected Covid-19 strains.

Doctors note that while XFG is highly contagious, it does not appear to cause more severe illness than other Omicron strains.

Vaccines expected to protect against XFG: WHO

Health experts stress that existing Covid-19 vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and death, even if the variant spreads more easily, NBC New York reported.

Updated 2025–26 Covid shots have been approved in the U.S. for older adults and those at higher risk. These are expected to cover Omicron offshoots like XFG.

“Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease,” a WHO press release read.

WHO added that “several countries in the South-East Asia Region have reported a simultaneous rise in new cases and hospitalisations, where XFG has been widely detected.”

Dr Dzulkefly echoed the call for vigilance, urging Malaysians and travellers to continue preventive measures such as frequent handwashing, wearing masks when sick, and keeping vaccinations up to date.

