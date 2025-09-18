Singaporeans can clear Johor immigration with just QR code from 22 Sept, trial to last 5 months

Malaysia to trial QR code clearance at Johor immigration checkpoints from 22 Sept, airports to follow

Crossing into Johor Bahru could soon get a whole lot faster for Singaporeans. From 22 Sept, travellers will be able to clear Malaysian immigration with just a QR code on their phones.

Malaysia will be trialling the new system under its MyNIISe app at the Causeway and Second Link, two of the busiest land checkpoints in the world.

The pilot programme will run for five months, until 28 Feb 2026, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Passport-free, but still bring it along

The QR code system is part of Malaysia’s broader National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) project, designed to ease Causeway jams.

Travellers can generate a unique QR code via the MyNIISe app, available on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. This code will be used for clearance at the border.

Families or groups can even use a shared code to pass through together.

However, officials emphasised that passports or valid travel documents must still be carried during the trial, even if they aren’t used at the counters.

Rolling out at airports too

At launch, 27 booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex (Woodlands checkpoint) and 24 booths at Sultan Abu Bakar immigration complex (Tuas Second Link) will be fitted with QR scanners, with more to be added in phases, Carz Malaysia reported.

The system will also gradually be introduced at five major Malaysian airports: Both terminals of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Throughout the trial, the existing MyBorderPass app and QR code system will still run in parallel, reports NST.

But once testing is complete, MyNIISe will fully replace MyBorderPass, according to Malaysia’s Home Ministry.

Part of a bigger immigration security upgrade

Travellers from 63 countries and territories — including Singapore, the US, UK, Japan and South Korea — will be able to use the system, reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

Beyond shorter queues, authorities say the digital system is also meant to tighten border security and keep Malaysia in step with regional digital immigration upgrades.

For the hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans who make regular trips across the Causeway, this could be a game-changer in how seamless daily crossings become.

