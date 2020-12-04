Singapore Confirms 3 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (4 Dec), bringing out national tally to 58,242.

Of the new cases, there are:

3 imported cases

0 living in workers’ dormitories

0 community cases

The patients from overseas had reportedly tested positive during their Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolation upon arriving in Singapore.

MOH will share more details on the new cases later tonight.

1 local case at workers’ dorm reported yesterday

Yesterday (3 Dec), MOH confirmed an additional 9 cases in Singapore including a patient from a workers’ dormitory.

Here’s a further breakdown of yesterday’s 8 imported cases:

1 Singaporean who returned from the US

2 Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from the US

2 Work Pass holders who arrived from Nepal

1 Dependent’s Pass Holder who arrived from France

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders from Indonesia

Hope local cases will remain low moving forward

Though there have been sporadic local cases of late, these remain low as imported ones continue to account for the majority of them.

Hopefully, this remains the case moving forward as we continue our fight with the invisible foe.

If you feel unwell, or experience symptoms synonymous with Covid-19, avoid heading out unless its to see a doctor.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.