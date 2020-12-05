13 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 5 Dec

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (5 Dec), bringing our national tally to 58,255.

Of the 13 new cases, there are:

12 imported cases

0 cases living in workers’ dormitories

1 cases in the community

11 of the imported cases had tested positive while they were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or isolation, so chances of infections ‘spilling over’ to the wider community are rather low.

The other case involved an individual who travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass.

The patient tested negative once on 29 Nov, but developed symptoms 3 days later. His Coivd-19 test returned a ‘positive’ result a day after.

MOH will share more information on the new cases later in the day.

3 imported cases from India yesterday

Yesterday (4 Dec), Singapore reported 3 new cases of Covid-19, all of which were imported from overseas.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the cases:

1 Singaporean returning from India

1 Permanent Resident returning from India

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India

Low community cases will hopefully mean

Even though we continue to see a steady stream of imported cases, local infections have been few and far between, ranging from 0-2 over the past 2 weeks.

Hopefully, this is a sign that the outbreak is under control in the community and that Phase 3 is on the near horizons.

Let’s continue adhering to Covid-19 measures and to see a doctor immediately should we experience respiratory symptoms. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from the virus.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.