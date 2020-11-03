9 Covid-19 Cases On 3 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday (3 Nov), including 2 which are locally-transmitted.

Both locally-transmitted cases are from workers residing in dormitories.

There are also 7 imported cases.

Of the 9 new cases today, 7 are imported while 2 are from workers residing in dorms.

There are no community cases today.

MOH said that all 7 cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. They were tested during their SHN.

MOE will push back use of TraceTogether

TraceTogether will become an ubiquitous feature as Singapore moves towards Phase 3, with more places requiring its use from Dec.

One of these places will be schools, and students will preferably use the TraceTogether token as not all of them may have smartphones.

However, after the Ministry of Education announced the mandatory use of TraceTogether in schools, they said this’ll only be the case once everyone collects their tokens.

Expect more places to adopt TraceTogether as we prepare for larger gatherings outdoors.

