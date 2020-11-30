5 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Nov

Recent days have seen Covid-19 community cases sprout up again after a fortnight of absences.

Certainly, while we aren’t fond of the seeming resurgence in cases, it’s also almost inevitable that some new cases may come up in the community thanks to mass testing. Thankfully, there are no new clusters.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 5 Covid-19 cases on Monday (30 Nov).

There’s 1 community infection and 4 imported cases.

The 5 new cases include 4 imported cases all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Meanwhile, MOH confirmed that the new community case isn’t in the dormitories.

There’s no other news about the cases at present.

Community testing finds 2 positive cases

Recent community testing by authorities of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on 26 Nov revealed 2 Covid-19 cases.

However, both cases are likely to be past infections as they tested positive during serological tests.

Another 874 individuals tested negative for Covid-19, MOH said in a statement on Sunday (29 Nov).

MOH will provide additional updates on today’s cases at night.

