4 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Nov

It’s already Christmas season, and we can all start to hear All I Want For Christmas Is You in the malls and perhaps, in our heads.

But one thing we definitely don’t want for Christmas is Covid-19. In light of that, we should continue to adhere to safe distancing measures before and when Phase 3 starts. Knowing Phase 3 may last more than a year until a vaccine comes out will be tough, but we’ve gotten through worse.

On Friday (6 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 4 new Covid-19 cases, all imported.

Covid-19 cases on 6 Nov

All imported cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

The trend of few community infections continues, and in heartening news, there are no cases in the migrant worker dorms either.

That said, it’ll be good if we can keep this trend up.

Places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

Yesterday, MOH updated its list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious.

They include:

Al-Hussain Restaurant (822 Tampines Street 81), on 28 to 29 Oct between 11.30pm-1.45am

OCBC Centre (65 Chulia Street), on 30 Oct, between 3-4.30pm

• OCBC Bank

There are currently venues dating back to 22 Oct in the list, which you can view here.

MOH said visitors to these locations should monitor their health for 14 days from the day of visit.

They should see a doctor if they start experiencing any symptoms of astute respiratory infection, and let the doctor know about their exposure history.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

