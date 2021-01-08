Those Who Take Covid-19 Vaccine Might Not Have To Serve SHN, Pending Transmission Risk Data

It has been nearly a year since the Covid-19 virus landed on our shores. Since then, a number of biomedical companies have come up with vaccines for the coronavirus.

Fortunately for us, Singapore has managed to procure some of these vaccines early.

However, Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary. At the same time, some Singaporeans might understandably have reservations about taking them.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Minister Lawrence Wong – co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force – shared how those who take the Covid-19 vaccine might enjoy “tangible benefits” like shorter Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Possibly no SHN for locals who take Covid-19 vaccine

According to Minister Wong, Singaporeans who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine might serve a shorter SHN – possibly none at all – when they arrive in Singapore from overseas.

However, rules in other countries might be different and would depend on the respective government’s decision.

These ‘benefits’ are in addition to the protection that the vaccine offers for the individual, as well as for his or her family.

However, this would only be possible if the data shows that transmissions can be significantly reduced by the vaccine — something that still remains unclear as studies are ongoing.

On the other hand, those who choose not to take the vaccine might have to undergo more Covid-19 tests, quarantine, and other requirements, reports CNA.

Singapore made advanced purchases for 3 brands of vaccines

At the time of writing, 7 vaccines have reportedly been approved for use.

Singapore, in particular, has made advanced purchases for 3 brands of vaccines:

Pfizer BioNTech

Moderna

Sinovac

The first batch of vaccines that arrived in Dec 2020

The Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are similar, using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to trigger an immune response in our bodies. Both vaccines have efficacy rates of about 95%, reports CNA.

The Sinovac vaccine from China, however, is different and works by injecting an inactivated Covid-19 virus into the receiver.

The efficacy rate of the Sinovac vaccine remains unclear as there are not enough results at this time.

Explaining the decision to purchase the Sinovac vaccine, Minister Wong said the government had to make “early bets” last year in order to secure the vaccines early.

At that time, “full-fledged information” was not available from any of the vaccine companies.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is available in Singapore, so there isn’t much choice for those taking the injections.

However, as more types of vaccines come in, Minister Wong says they might be allocated depending on which works better for different sub-segments of our population.

Have faith that vaccines are safe

Though it appears we do not have full information on how the vaccines will impact transmission rates, we have faith that our health authorities have conducted the relevant and necessary studies to ascertain that they’re at least safe.

Would you be open to taking the vaccines when they become available? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

