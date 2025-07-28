Family spooked by creepy faceless figure at Telok Blangah, asks if anyone has seen it before

Family spots creepy faceless figure with long hair in Telok Blangah building

A seemingly ordinary trip to collect a Carousell purchase took a spine-chilling turn for one family in Telok Blangah, after they reportedly spotted a pale, faceless figure swaying at a window late at night.

According to a post on the Instagram page @sgfollowsall, the family was waiting for their Grab ride when they noticed the eerie figure through a high-up window of a nearby building.

The photo, taken from street level, shows a pale silhouette with long dark hair sitting by a window on one of the upper floors of the building.

According to the Original Poster (OP), the figure appeared to be brushing its hair slowly while swaying from side to side. But what sent shivers down their spines was the detail that it had no visible face.

“We’re not sure if it was some kind of puppet, art installation, or something else,” the OP shared. “But it definitely creeped us out.”

Grab driver tells family to ‘leave fast’

What made things worse was the reaction from their Grab driver.

According to the OP, the driver glanced up at the figure, immediately told them to leave quickly, and warned that there had been “stories of a ghost roaming around Telok Blangah”.

The family immediately got in the car and left, but the disturbing encounter has left the OP wondering if residents of the area know of the ghost story or had seen the figure before.

Netizens speculate on what creepy figure might be

The sighting has since sparked speculation among netizens, with many wondering whether it’s linked to local folklore or simply an elaborate prank.

One netizen jokingly shared that it was just them peeking at the window and apologised for scaring everyone.

Another commenter felt that it could be “Miss P”, a reference to the Pontianak, a well-known supernatural entity in Malay folklore.

An Instagram user was taken aback by the post and said they would have “freaked out” if they saw the figure.

Others took a more logical approach, suggesting it was simply a mannequin, a puppet, or even a “tablecloth” caught on something.

The OP also wondered if any shops or studios in the area could explain the figure, though no concrete answers have emerged yet.

