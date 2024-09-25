Thai crocodile farmer culls his reptiles to prevent them from escaping & threatening villagers during flood

Crocodile farmer kills 125 reptiles to prevent them from escaping during flood

A crocodile farmer in Lamphun, Thailand, faced a tough decision when he had to cull all his reptiles to prevent them from escaping and posing a threat to the local community during a potential flood caused by heavy rain.

On Sunday (22 Sept), the farmer, Mr Natthapak Khumkad, took to his Facebook and shared that he decided to kill the 125 crocodiles that he had been keeping and breeding for 17 years.

The cull was carried out to prevent them from escaping and harming villagers in the community during an upcoming flood from heavy rainfall.

Of the 125 dead crocodiles, 90 were reported to be breeders, while the remainder were large-sized reptiles, according to Thai News Agency.

Potential flood could cause crocodiles to escape

Mr Natthapak remarked that continuous heavy rain is expected this year, which had already damaged some parts of the pool wall where the crocodiles are kept.

The subsequent flooding from the continued downpour could break the pool wall, allowing his crocodiles to escape, reports Bangkok Post.

He admitted that it was heartbreaking to slaughter the reptiles, but he felt it was the best decision to avoid danger to people’s lives.

The decision would reportedly result in him losing approximately 1.4 million baht (S$54,900) in revenue.

After being killed, the reptiles would be frozen, with their skin and meat set to be sold later, revealed by Mr Natthapak.

