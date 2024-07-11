4-year-old girl in Thailand swam with over 200 newborn crocodiles, netizens bash mum for it

Young girl swam with 200 newborn crocodiles, netizens criticise her mother for it

Earlier this week, a clip of a four-year-old girl in Thailand swimming in a pool with over 200 newborn crocodiles went viral.

The clip shows the young girl having fun splashing around in the small pool, even grabbing a handful of the crocs as if they were toys.

Seeing this, netizens slam the mum for allowing her child to do this, pointing out that it’s incredibly dangerous.

Mum claims the crocodiles have not developed teeth

Speaking to Channel 8 News and in subsequent social media posts, the mum said the crocodiles are between two and seven days old. The woman, who apparently takes care of a crocodile farm in Thailand, said this means the reptiles have yet to develop teeth and can’t hurt her daughter.

Additionally, the mum said she keeps a watchful eye over her daughter while she enjoys herself. The young child has apparently been playing with these newborn reptiles since she was two.

The mother said that she’d pull her daughter out of the pool if she ever tried playing with crocodiles that could harm her.

Netizens worried for the young girl

Despite the mum’s clarifications, some netizens still had concerns. They say that even if the crocodiles can’t bite her, they can still harm her in other ways.

One netizen pointed out that the water might be ridden with diseases and secretions.

Additionally, news commentators also said that playing with crocodiles might give her the wrong idea about how dangerous crocodiles can be. Allowing her to continue playing with crocodiles will give her the impression that they are harmless, they said.

Featured image adapted from สิริปรีชาฟาร์ม อินเตอร์กรุ๊ป on Facebook.