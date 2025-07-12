Cross-dresser in China claims to have slept with 1,000 men, releases sex videos without consent

Cross-dresser in China arrested after secretly filming sex with men

A disturbing case from China has shocked netizens and raised public health concerns, after a male cross-dresser allegedly filmed his sexual encounters with hundreds of men and shared the videos online.

On 5 July, police in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, arrested a 38-year-old man surnamed Jiao for disseminating obscene materials, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

According to Chinese media, Jiao had secretly recorded himself having sex with men inside his flat using a hidden camera.

1,000+ alleged victims, sex filmed without consent

Nicknamed “Uncle Red” (formerly “Sister Red”), Jiao reportedly dressed in wigs, heavy make-up, and skirts.

He would fake his voice to deceive his visitors into believing he was a woman.

Jiao later claimed to have had sexual relations with 1,691 men, though police have stated that the number is exaggerated.

Reports say some of the men knew he was a cross-dressing male but were still willing to proceed.

Jiao allegedly did not charge for the encounters but asked for small tokens — such as milk, fruit, or even half a bottle of cooking oil.

Paid group gave access to leaked sex tapes with cross-dresser

Jiao allegedly profited by sharing the videos in an online group that required a 150 yuan (S$28) membership fee.

Several victims reportedly discovered themselves in these videos and reported him to the police.

Police have not confirmed how much Jiao earned from these videos, nor the exact number of men involved.

The case has triggered a wave of concern, particularly after close-up images of the victims began circulating despite police warnings.

Victims identified by friends, fiancées, and even students’ parents

The viral spread of the leaked sex videos has led to some of the men being recognised by friends, family members, and colleagues.

One mother identified her child’s kindergarten English teacher.

Another woman claimed to have seen her fiancé among the headshots.

Some men’s social media accounts were also reportedly uncovered by online users, adding to the growing fallout.

Online users have flooded Chinese social platforms with commentary, many questioning the health risks and emotional impact involved.

“It’s scary. You don’t know who around you might be one of Uncle Red’s visitors,” wrote one netizen.

A Nanjing police officer and popular social media influencer known as @jiangningpopo, who has 5.5 million followers, reacted to the case by posting a meme of a man washing his eyes, saying: “I thought I had seen it all.”

The scandal also reignited gender debate online, SCMP said.

Many were upset that the man initially called himself “Sister Red”, claiming it unfairly associated the scandal with women.

The media later switched the nickname to “Uncle Red”.

