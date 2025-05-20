Clips of M’sia transgender influencers entering female toilet go viral, police reports lodged 

Transgender influencers enter female toilet in Malaysia, sparks outrage

Multiple police reports have been lodged across Malaysia over videos showing transgender influencers Bryan Wee and Xiao Honey entering female toilets while dressed in female clothing.

The clips drew criticism for allegedly breaching public decency and sparking concern among conservative groups. A police report was filed by the Pertubuhan Ikatan Cina Melaka (PICM) — a non-governmental organisation — on 15 May.

Its chairman, Mr Zachary Goh, accused the duo of violating several laws, including Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, Section 14 of the Sedition Act, and Section 509 of the Penal Code.

He argued that such actions could make conservative Muslim women feel uncomfortable and potentially trigger racial tension.

“I want to ask, what if there are Malay or Muslim girls or conservative Muslim women changing inside the restroom?” he wrote.

“If they scream from inside and their family is waiting outside — what kind of reaction would that cause?”

Transgender influencer Bryan Wee apologises, claims toilet was empty

Following the backlash, Bryan Wee released a video post clarifying that the restroom was empty at the time, and that he left immediately after shooting the clip.

He added that the clip was filmed at 6am when the airport toilet was empty.

“I didn’t even use the toilet,” he said, adding that he entered the female toilet as he was bored and decided to accept a follower’s challenge. He said the clip was meant to be light-hearted.

Still, he admitted to misjudging the reaction, saying: “I didn’t expect such a simple video would bring out so much impact. I apologise for being a bad example.”

In a follow-up post, Bryan said he didn’t know how to make things right. He then decided to cut his hair as a symbolic fresh start, hoping it might ease public anger.

“I hope no one brings this incident up again,” he said, seemingly sobbing while cutting his hair.

“No matter what I do, you guys will hate me again,” he said. “I hope this [haircut] can cut away all of your unhappiness and hate.”

Fellow transgender influencer Xiao Honey also apologises for controversial toilet clip

Xiao Honey has also issued an apology for a separate clip that showed him entering a female toilet.

He clarified that the footage of him entering the female toilet was filmed as part of a Chinese New Year music video (MV) in 2023.

However, the clip was not included in the MV as it was deemed inappropriate.

Despite not being included in the MV, Bryan had reportedly shared the clip in jest on his page.

Xiao Honey said the clip was subsequently reshared on social media without the proper context.

In the video, he also promised to be more careful when shooting videos in the future and to avoid similar topics.

While hoping to seek forgiveness, Xiao Honey said he will accept all responsibility for the video.

He added that he will go on break for an indefinite period and return as ‘Big’ Honey.

Accusations of setting dangerous precedents to enter female toilet

PICM Chairman Mr Goh criticised the pair in a lengthy Facebook post, attached with photos of the police report he lodged. He warned that such behaviour could open the door for more serious misconduct under the guise of cross-dressing.

“They still have male genitalia,” he said, warning that this could be exploited by those with malicious intent to gain access to female spaces.

“If they think that just dressing like girls gives them the right to enter female restrooms, then they’re opening the door for perverts to put on women’s clothes and sneak in to take photos or commit crimes!”

Mr Goh also claimed that the duo had worn inappropriate clothing during a recent trip to China while claiming to represent Malaysian culture — a move he felt could mislead foreigners and tarnish Malaysia’s image.

Meanwhile, police reports have been filed in multiple states, including Penang, Selangor, and Melaka.

Investigations are ongoing, Weird Kaya reported.

Also read: Transgender woman in Thailand found murdered in apartment with heart & lung removed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bryan Wee on TikTok and Deacon Chai Xiao Honey (小哈尼) on Facebook.