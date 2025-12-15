Man allegedly tampers with NParks crow trap in Toa Payoh, to be charged with mischief

Elderly man allegedly cut cable ties of crow trap in Toa Payoh, causing crows to escape

A 77-year-old man will be charged with mischief after he allegedly tampered with a crow trap deployed by the National Parks Board (NParks) in Toa Payoh.

His actions led to some crows escaping, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Monday (15 Dec) sent to MS News.

Crow trap in Toa Payoh allegedly tampered with on 20 Oct

SPF said it was alerted to the case at about 6.15pm on 20 Oct.

The crow trap in question was located on a grass patch near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

The man had allegedly cut the cable ties securing its netting, causing some trapped crows to escape.

NParks crow traps usually monitored by CCTV

SPF identified the man about two days later on 22 Oct, through investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage.

Signs are usually put on NParks’ crow traps to indicate that they are being monitored by CCTV.

Another sign also warns the public to keep a distance and not to touch the crow trap, with enforcement action taken against those who tamper with it.

Man suspected of disrupting NParks’ crow population management operations

The man is suspected to be involved in a case of mischief that disrupted NParks’ crow population management operations, SPF said.

On Tuesday (16 Dec), he will be charged with the offence of mischief causing disruption to the performance of a function of a public agency, under Section 427(1)(b) of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine.

SPF takes “a serious view” of such acts of mischief, it said.

It will “not hesitate to take firm action” against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions, it added.

Also read: NParks Will Trap Crows Attacking People In Bishan & Remove Nests

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Flockofdeath on Facebook and Google Maps. Photo on left for illustration purposes only.