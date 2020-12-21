Large Crowds Seen At Orchard Road Before Phase 3

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s normal for Singaporeans to go out and buy gifts for loved ones.

Perhaps that explains why the sight of crowds – reminiscent of pre-Covid days in Singapore – in shopping malls was common in the past couple of weekends.

We spotted masses of people pouring into malls along Orchard Road and the streets last weekend.

Crowds of people walking along Orchard Road

In a Facebook video, crowds can be seen along Orchard Road.

People piled up at pedestrian crossings as they waited from the green man to appear.

Other parts of Orchard that saw an accumulation of people are the sidewalks along shopping centres.

With such high human traffic, there is an increased chance of brushing against others, making social distancing harder.

If you are headed to town, do remember to keep social distancing in mind and wash your hands frequently.

Heartlands not spared

In the heartlands of Singapore, shopping centres are not spared from crowds.

At NEX, throngs of shoppers can also be seen.

An example of how easy it is for crowds to form is the recent opening of Canberra Plaza, where shoppers apparently had to queue for over 30 minutes just to enter.

Many residents queued up to get in line for the shopping centre’s doors to be unlocked.

Thankfully, it seems that there is still space to manoeuvre and social distance in the heartlands.

Crowds in MRT during weekends & peak hours

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to avoid crowds when taking public transport as many Singaporeans take the MRT or bus to work.

The almost impossible task of avoiding crowds when doing so means that we must take extra care in protecting ourselves from getting sick.

For example, wearing a mask properly and bringing a bottle of sanitiser are of utmost importance.

Last but not least, TraceTogether has become an essential for Phase 3 and we mustn’t forget to check in when visiting malls and restaurants.

Staying vigilant in Phase 3

As Singapore is densely populated, such crowds are understandably unavoidable. After all, it’s also the festive season, with 2 major holidays coming up.

However, it is important to keep social distancing and good hygiene in mind as they are essential, even as we move onwards to Phase 3.

