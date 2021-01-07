Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Closes For 2 Weeks

These days, we can’t afford to be lax with Covid-19 measures — if there are cases, especially at hotels, we must take steps to find out why.

After MOH found 2 unlinked cases worked at Crowne Plaza in Changi Airport, they said the hotel will close for 2 weeks from 8-21 Jan.

This is because they “cannot exclude” that there were transmissions at the hotel.

During these 2 weeks, the hotel will undergo disinfecting and deep cleaning.

Crowne Plaza will close for 2 weeks as precaution

Crowne Plaza will close for 2 weeks, and in these 2 weeks, there’ll be no new guests, and foreign air crew staying at the hotel will move to another facility.

The hotel will check out guests progressively.

Other places such as the restaurant and event spaces will also be closed, MOH said.

During the 2 weeks, Crowne Plaza will deep clean and disinfect the premises in consultation with MOH and the National Environment Agency.

All hotel staff will be tested for Covid-19 as well, as part of a special MOH operation.

2 unlinked Covid-19 cases work at Changi Airport hotel

Both unlinked cases found yesterday and today work at Azur. Although they have the same job of delivering pre-packed meals to air crew and hotel guests, they are not linked cases.

Yesterday’s case involves a 24-year-old male Korean national, while today’s case involves a 43-year-old female Malaysian.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 6 Jan after seeing a doctor, who diagnosed her with acute respiratory infection.

However, MOH said she probably doesn’t have the B117 strain, while the 24-year-old male does.

Can’t be too cautious

The move by MOH is swift, as we can’t take any chances that there’s no local transmission at the hotel.

Testing everyone who works at Crowne Plaza should help to ring-fence any other infections, especially those who may be asymptomatic.

Hopefully we’ll be able to contain the cases before it becomes a large cluster.

