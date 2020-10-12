Joseph Schooling Makes Curry Bombs To Kick Off Initiative

While many of us lead comfortable lives here in Singapore, there are people who struggle with basic necessities like food.

To alleviate the burden of low-income families, Neo Garden decided to contribute with their 10,000 Curry Bomb initiative.

The catering company pledged to donate the proceeds from 10,000 Curry Bombs – their signature dish – to The Straits Time’s School Pocket Money Fund and SSA’s One Team Singapore Fund.

The initiative will run until the end of year.

To kick off the initiative, Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling arrived at Neo Gardens to try his hand at making a curry bomb on Tuesday (6 Oct).

Neo Garden Curry Bombs for a good cause

Neo Garden is looking to make their signature Curry Bombs for a good cause by contributing to SSA’s One Team Singapore Fund and The Straits Time’s School Pocket Money Fund.

One Team Singapore Fund supports high performance sport systems for Singapore athletes while The School Pocket Money Fund supports students from low-income families.

The Curry Bomb is Neo Garden’s signature dish, a large bun with chicken curry in it.

From now till 31 Oct, Neo Garden has pledged proceeds from the sales to fundraising efforts.

Tucking into a good meal while contributing to a good cause is certainly an enticing prospect.

Joseph Schooling certainly looks like he is a fan of the Curry Bomb initiative.

Joseph schooling tries making Curry Bombs

To launch the initiative, Joseph Schooling paid a visit to Neo Garden Catering’s kitchen on Tuesday (6 Oct).

There, he got the rare chance of trying his hand at making a Curry Bomb on his own.

He got to try the process from start to end. First, cooking the key ingredient of the beautiful golden curry.

Joseph Schooling also got to make the dough of the bread.

And of course, the finishing touches of slicing the bread and putting the curry into the bread for the end product — the Curry Bomb.

He definitely looks proud of how well he managed to pull this off.

1 Curry Bomb supports 3 students’ recess allowance

Each Curry Bomb costs $18.80. According to Neo Garden, 1 of it can support 3 students for their recess allowance each day.

They encourage the public to join in the cause by purchasing a Curry Bomb for their friends and family.

If you wish to contribute to the cause and get a hearty meal at the same time, you can place your orders here using the promo code “SSANEO” or call 6896 7757.

You can also donate to the cause here.

Order a Curry Bomb to contribute

Kudos to Neo Garden and SSA for their fund-raising efforts.

If you’re having friends over and are mulling over what to get for a meal, why not order a Curry Bomb to show your support?

Not only can you contribute to a great cause, the Curry Bomb also promises to satisfy your appetite for good food.

