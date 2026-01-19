M’sia convenience store staff shouts at elderly customer who allegedly swapped eggs between packs

Convenience store staff in Malaysia shouts at customer who allegedly swapped eggs

Many business owners believe that “the customer is always right”. Those working on the ground, however, may see things differently.

A video circulating online has sparked debate after showing a convenience store staff member shouting at a customer at a 99 Speedmart outlet in Puchong, Malaysia.

It is unclear when the incident occurred.

In the clip, a male staff member is seen being restrained by his colleagues as he yells at an elderly man who appears to be paying at the counter.

Customer allegedly swapped eggs in containers

According to a netizen who commented on the viral video, the altercation began after the customer allegedly swapped eggs between pre-packed containers supplied by the store.

The staff member reportedly told the customer politely that he was not allowed to do so. However, the customer allegedly reacted angrily, telling the staff to stop talking and hurling vulgarities such as “f*** you”.

Only after the staff member became visibly upset did the customer allegedly calm down and apologise.

The netizen who shared the account said the customer was primarily at fault, though acknowledged that both parties could have handled the situation better.

However, this version of events has not been independently verified.

Netizens criticise ‘kiasu’ behaviour

Given this explanation, netizens criticised the customer for tampering with the items at the convenience store.

Some claimed they had encountered similar behaviour from shoppers who swap items to get better quality goods without paying more.

Another netizen, who claimed to be a former staff member of the convenience store chain, said such actions are especially frustrating for workers, as they can inconvenience other shoppers and lead to damaged goods.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that despite his anger, the staff member continued to address the customer as “uncle”, which they viewed as a sign of restraint and respect.

MS News has reached out to 99 Speedmart for a statement.

