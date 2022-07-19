Customers Allegedly Leave Vietnamese Eatery In Orchard Without Paying, Urged To Make Payment

Couple Allegedly Leave Vietnamese Eatery Without Paying On 16 Jul

For small eateries facing manpower issues, it’s a common expectation for customers to head over to the cashier counter themselves to make payment.

Recently, however, two customers reportedly left the premises of Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho, a Vietnamese eatery in Orchard without paying.

Urging the alleged couple to return and make payment, a netizen shared that the eatery is run by a deaf couple who works hard to keep their prices affordable.

Customers allegedly leave Vietnamese eatery without paying

In a video shared by Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho, a woman in grey and a man in a black T-shirt were seen finishing up their meal.

If the timestamp in the video is anything to go by, the incident happened at about 4.18pm on Saturday (16 Jul).

Midway through the video, the staff stationed at the cashier counter could be seen leaving his spot and heading to the back.

Shortly after, the pair stood up to leave. Before stepping out of the eatery, the man seemingly gave the unmanned cashier counter a long look.

He then follows the woman out of the eatery. But after walking out, he once again turned back to glance at the counter.

The couple had apparently ordered a banh mi and a drink each.

According to the eatery’s menu on their Facebook page, their bill would’ve been in the region of S$14 and S$24.

Eatery run by a deaf couple

The eatery’s video was later reshared on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group by a netizen.

The Facebook user pointed out that it’s unclear if the alleged couple did not pay on purpose or simply forgot to.

Regardless, she urged anyone who happens to know the couple to have them return and pay for their food.

She added that Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho is run by a deaf couple.

They apparently work six and a half days a week to cover the high rental prices as well as operating costs.

Despite that, they keep their food affordable and do not charge GST or service taxes.

The business had also struggled to stay afloat last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Hence, the netizen urged the couple to return to the eatery to pay for their meal, adding that the owners will greatly appreciate the gesture.

Hope customers will return to make payment

Since it’s unclear if the alleged couple intentionally did not pay for their meal, it’s perhaps best not to speculate on the matter.

But business owners, like the deaf couple who runs Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho, go to great lengths to provide affordable and tasty food to their customers.

Hopefully, the customers will also do right by them and have the integrity to return and pay for their meal.

Featured image adapted from Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho and Google Maps.