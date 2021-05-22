Orchard Road Vietnamese Eatery Run By Deaf Couple Struggles To Stay Open

Many businesses from restaurants to karaoke chains are struggling to stay open in the current climate, with many long-established brands ending their decade-spanning trades due to the pandemic.

However, not every story needs to end in defeat. A Facebook user recently urged the public to support an ailing Vietnamese eatery that’s being run by a deaf couple in Orchard.

Netizen urged Singaporeans to help Orchard Vietnamese restaurant

In a Facebook post on Friday (21 May), a netizen named Mr Ng urged the public to help the couple – Anthony and Angela – with their struggling restaurant business.

The pair have apparently been operating since 2018. However, due to Covid-19, the lessened footfall at basement 2 of Orchard Gateway, and lack of presence on delivery platforms, they are struggling to stay open.

Mr Ng encouraged the public to come together and get group orders while seeking kind members of the public who could offer them delivery service.

He also went on to highlight the generous portions of food and relatively cheap prices for Orchard Road standards.

Vietnamese eatery run by deaf couple from Hanoi

Encouraged by their family and friends, Anthony and Angela opened a Vietnamese restaurant in the Orchard district a few years ago.

Perhaps due to their inexpensive pricing and MSG-less food, they have flourished and even relocated to a bigger space from their previous Orchard Midpoint location.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to businesses in Singapore and especially those located in tourist-centric areas like Orchard.

Being hard of hearing, running a business where communication is vital has not been easy.

For instance, buying from suppliers who only entertain calls and not texts have led to them purchasing supplies in-person at supermarkets or the wet market.

Despite their struggles, the couple’s enthusiasm for cooking and people have prevailed.

They even have learning materials in the form of cards at the restaurant that teach customers basic sign language.

Short walk from Somerset MRT Station

If you’re in the area and want to show your support, here’s how to get there:

Signs A Taste of Vietnam Pho

Address: 277 Orchard Rd, #B2-15, Singapore 238858

Opening Hours: 11am – 8.30pm

Phone: 8685 4838 (text only)

Nearest MRT: Somerset MRT Station

Support small businesses

Some F&B establishments have certainly been having a hard time during the pandemic.

Hence, we are heartened to see that Singaporeans have taken it upon themselves to share the Facebook post and tagging their loved ones in the comment section.

We hope business owners in Singapore can overcome their struggles and make it through the pandemic safely.

