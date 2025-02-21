Netizen from Japan shares photo of ‘cutest’ wisdom tooth, prompts others to share theirs

Twitter user from Japan shares photo of ‘cutest’ wisdom tooth

Recovering after a wisdom tooth extraction can be a bit of a pain, but one netizen in Japan had their day brightened when the dentist called their wisdom tooth cute. The “cutest” they have ever seen, in fact.

The post soon went viral, prompting others to post their own wacky wisdom teeth.

Cute wisdom tooth extracted

After a routine wisdom tooth extraction, a dentist in Japan complimented their patient.

“I extract wisdom teeth every day,” the dentist said. “But this is the cutest one of all.”

The tooth was small, clean, and had a slight curve at the root which made it resemble a cartoon ghost.

The post prompted many netizens to draw a face on the tooth. One even flipped the image upside down, showing that the tooth resembled the Pokémon Chikorita.

Others share their own wisdom teeth photos

The cute tooth caused others to share their own oddly-shaped teeth.

One netizen shared a tooth so massive that it looked more like a tooth cannibalised a couple of other teeth. The post even said several dentists gathered to gawk at it after it was extracted.

Another user shared a picture showing how they turned their wisdom tooth into a ring.

Meanwhile, this netizen showed how their tooth had four very lengthy roots.

Wisdom teeth extraction can be vitally important to oral health. According to Mayo Clinic, wisdom teeth that are partially or fully hidden under the gum and crowd nearby teeth can cause a variety of issues.

Unless the wisdom teeth are fully grown-in and can be cleaned properly, extractions are recommended.

Also read: Man in China dies of cardiac arrest after getting 23 teeth extracted & 12 implanted in a day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @s2sy_t on X and @yamazon_of_zon on X.