Cycling Club Founder Passes Away From Cancer, She Helped & Advocated For S’pore Riders

Singapore Joyriders Cycling Club Founder Joyce Leong Dies Aged 67

The founder of Singapore cycling club Singapore Joyriders, Joyce Leong, passed away from cancer on Saturday (6 May). She was 67.

Affectionately known as the “Snail Queen”, Leong was a strong advocate for amateur cyclists in the country. She also worked to highlight issues relating to safe cycling.

Cycling club founder known as “Snail Queen” was a welcoming and motivational role model

An obituary on the private Singapore Joyriders Facebook group stated that Leong started the cycling club 17 years ago, in 2006.

Leong earned the moniker of “Snail Queen” as she was a leader who embraced people from all walks of life. No matter their background or experience, she welcomed new members with open arms.

She would motivate “slow, new cyclists” by staying with them throughout club rides and encouraging them to finish.

According to The Straits Times, Leong was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019. However, she did not let that hinder her from running club activities.

She reportedly went through five brain operations and three radiation treatment sessions, and even battled a brain infection, all in the span of the past year.

Despite all of that, Leong “still found the time to host parties filled with cheer, cake, and durian”, per the obituary.

It also added that Leong received an award in 2009 from then President S R Nathan for her leadership and sports advocacy.

Tributes from Singapore cycling community pour in

Following the news of Leong’s passing, tributes from group members and the cycling community flooded social media.

Many of them praised the Snail Queen’s passion for the sport and her resilience while battling cancer. They all shared memories of cycling with Leong, and how she inspired each of them in their cycling journeys.

One Facebook user in Singapore, entrepreneur Mark Barnabas Lee, shared his experience cycling with Leong. He wrote that he met her in 2003 when he first started taking part in races.

He called her a “live wire” who made the community runs enjoyable for everyone, as he accompanied her on various trips.

He also fondly recalled when she would be “nagging” at him about cycling and road safety.

In a seperate tribute, another cyclist, Carmela Patricia S. Pearson, recounted when Leong stood up for her at a race in Thailand. She had won third place, but the prize was mistakenly awarded to someone else.

She explained that Leong stood up and kept shouting that it was her that won, and that the organisers better fix the mistake.

“Here is a woman who stood up for what’s right when I was technically a competitor of her own athletes,” Pearson wrote.

“And that was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

MS News offer our sincere condolences to Joyce Leong’s family, friends, and the Singapore cycling community. We hope she rests in peace.

Featured image adapted from Joyce Leong on Facebook.