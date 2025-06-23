Safety protocols were followed during Nee Soon live-firing where bullet struck trespassing cyclist: MINDEF

MINDEF confirms safety protocols were followed during Nee Soon live-firing where bullet struck cyclist

Safety protocols were in place during a live-firing exercise on 15 June, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday (23 June), after a bullet from the exercise struck a cyclist in a restricted area.

The incident occurred when a 42-year-old man was cycling with friends in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

He was hit in the lower left side of his back and later underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

At the time, an authorised live-firing activity was taking place at the Nee Soon 500m Range, located about 2.3km away.

The area where the cyclist was found had been gazetted as a live-firing ground and marked out as a restricted zone.

Live-firing activities at the range were temporarily halted while investigations were carried out.

Range met international safety standards

MINDEF said investigations confirmed that all safety protocols were adhered to during the training.

The Nee Soon 500m Range was designed and built in accordance with international range safety standards and is certified for the use of weapons such as general-purpose machine guns and sniper rifles.

The range is also regularly maintained and recertified to ensure safe operation.

The surrounding restricted area — which the cyclist had entered — acts as a safety buffer to account for rare scenarios such as ricocheting rounds.

Its boundaries were determined through trials and trajectory simulations tailored to the range’s live-firing conditions.

Other live-firing ranges have restricted areas of varying shapes and sizes, depending on the terrain, weapons used, and type of training conducted.

Public urged to avoid restricted zones

MINDEF noted that clear and visible signs had been placed at various entry points around the restricted area, warning members of the public to keep out.

While zones within the restricted boundary are off-limits, nearby areas such as park connectors, recreational trails, and public parks remain safe for public use.

The man involved in the incident is currently under police investigation for wilful trespass.

MINDEF added that it will continue working with the National Parks Board (NParks) to ensure safety measures and public warnings remain in place, and urged members of the public to avoid restricted areas for their own safety.

The Nee Soon 500m Range has since resumed operations, with the next live-firing exercise scheduled for Thursday (26 June).

Featured image courtesy of MINDEF.