Cyclist struck by bullet in Central Catchment Nature Reserve restricted area while SAF conducts live-firing activity

Cyclist struck by bullet during SAF live-firing activity sent to hospital

A 42-year-old cyclist was struck by a bullet while biking in a forested area near the Nee Soon 500m Open Range, where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was conducting a live-firing activity.

A statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident by the National University Hospital (NUH) on Sunday (15 June) at around 11.55pm, CNA reported.

The man was cycling with friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir at around 11.40am when the incident occurred.

Area is restricted to the public

“A bullet slug was lodged in the man’s left lower back,” said the police statement, clarifying that the injury was not life-threatening.

He underwent surgery to remove the bullet slug and is currently in stable condition.

SPF explained that the particular area where the man and his friends were cycling was restricted to the public, with signs warning that they were entering a live-firing area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the SAF was conducting a live-firing activity at Nee Soon Range during the time of the incident. The forested area where the incident took place is near the firing range.

SAF suspends live-firing activities at Nee Soon Range

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the SAF released a statement on Monday (June 16), stating that they were aware of the incident. They confirmed that it had occurred in an area designated for SAF live-firing.

“During the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away,” the statement read

The SAF is currently working with the police and other relevant agencies to investigate the details of the incident.

In the meantime, they have suspended live-firing activities at the Nee Soon 500m Range as a precautionary measure.

MINDEF and SAF also reminded the public that unauthorised individuals are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live-firing for their own safety.

Featured image courtesy of MINDEF.