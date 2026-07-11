14-year-old cyclist trapped under car in Jurong East, passers-by work together to rescue him

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One of the men was seen crawling under the car to pull out the boy.

By - 12 Jul 2026, 4:35 am

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Teenage cyclist sent to hospital after accident with car in Jurong East

A group of passers-by were seen working together to rescue a 14-year-old cyclist who became trapped under a car in Jurong East on Saturday (11 July).

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook showed about a dozen men lifting the vehicle to extricate the boy.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

Men try to lift car in Jurong East

In the clip, some men are seen standing behind a black car that appeared to have been turning left at a junction.

The original poster (OP) said the video was recorded in Jurong.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

It’s revealed that the men were trying to lift the car, and more men who were passing by joined the effort.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

About a dozen men lift car to pull out cyclist

Eventually, about a dozen men, including some elderly folks, lifted the car.

One of them crawled under the car to reach the cyclist.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

The OP can be heard praying that the boy would be rescued.

Soon, the boy’s legs were seen after the man managed to pull him out from under the car.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

Men carry cyclist to the side of the road

The boy, who was lying on the road, is then carried to the side by four men.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

They placed him on a grass verge, moving the backpack he was carrying behind his head to use as a pillow.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

The boy, who had a pained expression on his face, lay there while one of the men checked on him and asked if he was okay.

Source: Toto Momz on Facebook

Car driver assisting with police investigations

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.25pm on 11 July.

It took place along Jurong Gateway Road in the direction of Jurong East Street 13, and involved a cyclist and a car.

A 14-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at the same time, conveyed him to the National University Hospital.

Additionally, the car driver, a 48-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 16-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh, driver assisting investigations

16-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh, driver assisting investigations

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Featured image adapted from Toto Momz on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
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