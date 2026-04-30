77-year-old cyclist sent to hospital after accident with 2 cars in Choa Chu Kang, driver arrested

Driver arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt after accident with cyclist in Choa Chu Kang

An elderly cyclist was sent to the hospital on Wednesday (29 April) morning after being involved in an accident with two cars in Choa Chu Kang.

A photo of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed his bicycle lying on its side near a road junction with Choa Chu Kang North 6.

Bicycle lies on road next to TP motorcycle

According to the image, at least two Traffic Police motorcycles had arrived at the scene.

The stricken bike lay next to one of the motorcycles.

The right-turning lane of Choa Chu Kang North 6 was cordoned off by traffic cones.

A crowd had gathered at the corner, observing what was going on.

Car allegedly hit cyclist outside mall in Choa Chu Kang

The original poster (OP) of the photo said it was taken at 7.10am on Wednesday outside Yew Tee Point, which is along Choa Chu Kang North 6.

He claimed that a car had hit the cyclist.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said an accident had occurred along Choa Chu Kang North 6, in the direction of Choa Chu Kang Drive after Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 3.

Cyclist conveyed to hospital, driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.05am on 29 April.

It involved two cars and a bicycle along Choa Chu Kang North 6, and a 77-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital as a result, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 5.10am, told MS News that the accident took place near the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 6 and Choa Chu Kang Drive.

The cyclist was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Additionally, a 50-year-old male car driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 9-year-old cyclist flung from bicycle after being hit by car in Ang Mo Kio, driver arrested

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Featured image adapted from @the.irta on TikTok.