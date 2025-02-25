65-year-old cyclist dies in accident with prime mover at Tuas junction

Cyclist dies in accident involving prime mover at Tuas junction

A 65-year-old male cyclist was tragically killed after being hit by a prime mover at the junction of Tuas Avenue 1 and Tuas Avenue 8 on 24 Feb.

Footage of the aftermath of the incident was shared on the Singapore roads accident.com’s Facebook page.

It showed a prime mover stopped at the side of the road, with multiple police vehicles present.

Cyclist pronounced dead at the scene

In the video, a blue police tent was set up just behind the police van, indicating a fatality.

The video also showed a badly dented bicycle lying in a pool of blood.

In response to MS News queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that it received an alert about a road traffic accident at the junction of Tuas Avenue 1 and Tuas Avenue 8 at about 11am.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene.

Netizens debate cycling safety in Tuas

Following the tragic accident, netizens weighed in on the dangers of cycling in the Tuas industrial area.

One Facebook user cautioned against cycling in the Tuas area, citing heavy traffic and the presence of large vehicles.

Another commenter pointed out the risks of sharing the road with prime movers and trucks, emphasising the dangers cyclists face on busy roads.

A user suggested installing signs that read “Cycle at your own risk” to warn cyclists of potential dangers in high-risk areas.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: 61-year-old cyclist dies after getting hit by car in Tampines, had dropped off grandson to school

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Singapore road accidents.com on Facebook.