61-year-old cyclist dies after getting hit by car in Tampines, had dropped off grandson to school

61-year-old cyclist dies after accident with car in Tampines

A 61-year-old cyclist tragically lost his life after being hit by a car in Tampines on Monday (10 Feb).

The accident occurred along Tampines Avenue 9 towards Tampines Avenue 2, near Sun Plaza Park.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the man was cycling home after dropping off his grandson at school when he was struck.

Family seeking for witness

A friend of the deceased’s family recently took to social media to seek witnesses or footage of the accident.

Posting on Xiaohongshu (XHS), she shared street photos from the scene and urged anyone with information to step forward.

“My friend’s father unfortunately passed away in a car accident in Singapore,” the post read. “If you witnessed the accident or have a car video, we kindly ask for your help.”

The post showed the location of the accident on the map as well as a photo of the location.

According to SMDN, a female friend assisting the family said that the deceased normally takes his grandson to school as part of his daily routine. Afterwards, he would cycle home.

In a poignant tribute, offerings like oranges, beer, and incense sticks were placed at the accident site to honour the deceased.

47-year-old driver arrested

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.45 am along Tampines Avenue 9.

The 61-year-old cyclist was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

SPF reported that a 47-year-old sedan driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration, causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Amy Zhang on Xiaohongshu and Lianhe Zaobao.