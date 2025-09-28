Cyclist slaps pedestrian after bumping into him at pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang

Cyclist berates pedestrian at pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang

Incensed after bumping into a pedestrian while cycling across a pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang, a cyclist literally took matters into his own hands.

He slapped the pedestrian who dared cross his path, according to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Cyclist bumps into pedestrian across Choa Chu Kang Ave 3

The dashcam footage, taken by a motorist waiting at the traffic light, had a timestamp of 5.18pm on 25 Sept.

The pedestrian could be seen crossing Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 at a pedestrian crossing, while the cyclist rode across in the other direction.

However, the two parties bumped into each other in the middle of the crossing.

Cyclist slaps pedestrian after pushing & shouting at him

The minor collision appeared to enrage the cyclist, who got off his bike and proceeded to push and shout at the pedestrian.

The pedestrian backed away and put a hand on the cyclist’s arm in an apparent effort to calm him down.

However, he was rewarded with a tight slap to his right cheek, which caused him to stumble and his cap to drop onto the road.

The cyclist left after that, leaving the pedestrian rubbing his cheek and picking up his cap.

The pedestrian then continued crossing the road.

Netizens slam the cyclist

Netizens unanimously slammed the cyclist, describing him as entitled and his actions as “assault”. One said he needed anger management.

A commenter pointed out that cyclists should be looking out for pedestrians, just like motor vehicles should.

Several tagged the Singapore Police Force in their comments, and urged for a police report to be made against the cyclist.

