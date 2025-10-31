Cyclist jailed 2 months over fatal accident with elderly pedestrian along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Cyclist beat red light & hit 70-year-old pedestrian along Upper Bukit Timah Road

A 49-year-old cyclist was sentenced to two months’ jail after being involved in a fatal accident that led to the death of an elderly pedestrian.

The man, Lester Lu Su Min, ran a red light and crashed into a 70-year-old man crossing Upper Bukit Timah Road, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Cyclist travelled at ‘considerable speed’ while beating red light

At around 5.30am on 6 March 2024, Lu left home to meet a friend for a morning ride from Upper Thomson Road.

While approaching a T-junction across Upper Bukit Timah Road at about 6.30am, the traffic lights turned red for him — but Lu did not stop.

Instead, after the traffic lights had turned red for about five seconds, he cycled across the junction at a “considerable speed”, the prosecution said.

Pedestrian crossing Upper Bukit Timah Road hit by cyclist & dies

Lu collided directly with Mr Soon Say Beng, who was crossing the road with the green man for pedestrians in his favour.

The elderly pedestrian was flung onto the road and landed on his back.

He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent an urgent CT brain scan as doctors feared traumatic brain injury.

After discussions with his family, the medical team withdrew active management of the victim as the chances that he would survive were low.

Mr Soon was pronounced dead on the same day.

Judge tells cyclist he was in ‘an unfortunate situation’

Appearing in court on Friday (31 Oct), Lu pleaded guilty to causing death by a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The prosecution sought a sentence of 2.5 to 3.5 months’ jail, noting Lu’s deliberate decision to ignore the red light and the serious consequences that followed.

In sentencing him to two months in prison, District Judge John Ng told Lu that he had found himself in “an unfortunate situation”, adding:

It is also very sad for the family of the deceased. Nobody intends to be in such situations.

More fatal accidents in 1st half of 2025

According to traffic statistics released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in August, road fatalities have continued to rise this year.

From January to June 2025, 78 fatal accidents occurred, up from 70 in the same period in 2024.

Moreover, the number of deaths from accidents increased from 72 in the first half of 2024 to 79 in the first half of this year.

Vulnerable road users, including elderly pedestrians, account for a disproportionate number of traffic fatalities and injuries, SPF added.

