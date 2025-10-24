Cyclist allegedly knocks old woman down along shared path in Serangoon, claims she didn’t look out

Cyclist allegedly knocks elderly lady down at bus stop in Serangoon, claims it’s a ‘bicycle lane’

A video allegedly showing the aftermath of a cyclist knocking down an elderly woman in Serangoon has gone viral.

The poster of the video told MS News that the incident happened on Wednesday (22 Oct) at about 5.10pm.

Video shows moment after alleged collision

The video posted on TikTok on Wednesday (22 Oct) showed the moment after the collision occurred, with the elderly lady appearing to be talking on the phone about the incident.

Meanwhile, the man and his friends remained on their bikes.

The lady “fell down, knocked her hand and had bruises on her hand,” the TikTok original poster (OP) said.

The TikTok video caption further claimed that the “young boy on bicycle knocked down a senior woman at NEX bus stop.”

In his defence, the cyclist claimed the woman “didn’t look out and walked out”, adding that he could not stop in time.

The collision happened near the bus stop at Exit H of Serangoon MRT.

Elderly lady suffered “minor bruises”

The woman was heard saying over the phone, “Got one guy, young guy,” before passing her phone to another man nearby for help.

Two other youths, also on bicycles, remained behind the cyclist during the exchange.

At one point, the older lady gestured to her back, as if to indicate that it hurts there. Bystanders then came forward to check on her.

“[The lady] is fine with minor bruises,” the original poster of the TikTok video updated hours later in the comment section.

Cyclist points to ‘look’ signage

During the tense altercation, the cyclist also gestured towards the ground and insisted, “This is bicycle lane, there is a ‘Look’ here… they tell you to look to make sure there’s no bicycle.”

He appears to be referring to the ‘LOOK’ road marking painted on shared pathways to remind pedestrians to check for oncoming bicycles.

However, the lady’s body language suggested that she was upset by the alleged collision, with the TikTok caption claiming the cyclist “never apologise and still argue.”

“He did not show signs of being apologetic,” the TikTok poster told MS News. “He said it is a bicycle lane. But it is a shared lane actually.”

The red markings on the path bear resemblance to other shared paths in Singapore.

Sparks debate over shared path etiquette

The video has since circulated widely online, with many netizens commenting on cyclists’ behaviour on mixed-use paths.

Some questioned if the cyclist was fully at fault.

Others commented that the issue should not have been taken to social media, and that if the cyclist had apologised, it would not have had to become a “big issue.”

