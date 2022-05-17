Cyclist Punches Passer-By Who Filmed Him Assaulting Pedestrian In Bukit Merah, Gets 5 Months’ Jail

28-Year-Old Cyclist Punches Two Men After One Blocks His Path

While it can be incredibly frustrating for one’s cycling session to be disrupted by a distracted pedestrian, acting out in anger should never be the answer.

On Tuesday (17 May), Sivakarthik Bernard was sentenced to five months’ jail after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The 28-year-old had attacked a passer-by who filmed him assaulting another pedestrian.

One of the victims was sent to the hospital after suffering extensive injuries to his face.

Cyclist punches men at Bukit Merah

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the incident happened when Sivakarthik was cycling near Block 96A Henderson Road on 22 Jul last year.

When he came behind a 63-year-old man, Sivakarthik used his bell to signal the older man to give way.

However, since the pedestrian was listening to a voice message on his phone, he presumably missed the bell and did not move.

Sivakarthik was able to squeeze past him on his bicycle, but the pedestrian shouted at him, and they began arguing.

Soon, both of them were hurling vulgarities and accusing each other of being inconsiderate.

Eventually, the situation escalated, and Sivakarthik punched the pedestrian in the forehead. He did not stop his assault and even kicked the older man’s backpack twice.

Second victim witnessed & filmed the incident

CNA reports that a passer-by, a 56-year-old man, witnessed the attack and recorded his phone.

When Sivakarthik asked him why he was filming, the victim replied, “Why, what you want?”

This angered Sivakarthik, who punched the passer-by in the face, causing him to fall.

The victim did not retaliate during the attack and simply used his hands to shield himself.

Sivakarthik only stopped punching the victim when he saw that the latter’s face was bleeding.

The passer-by was later conveyed to the hospital. He suffered a fracture to his eye socket, a haemorrhage in his eye, and a facial laceration.

Sentenced to five months’ jail & told to compensate both victims

Police arrested Sivakarthik that evening.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim initially sought six to seven months’ jail for Sivakarthik. She noted that the victim could have suffered impaired vision due to his eye injuries.

She added that the attack was unprovoked and occurred in a very short period.

In the end, the judge sentenced Sivakarthik to five months’ jail and ordered him to compensate the victims for their hospital bills, which amounted to S$1,017.

The judge also considered two other charges of voluntarily causing hurt and harassment during sentencing.

No justification for violence

Even though it can be annoying when someone gets in the way of your path, resorting to violence will not solve any problems.

Instead, it is better to be patient and take time to cool off before anger gets the better of you.

We wish the victims a smooth and speedy recovery from their injuries. We also hope that Sivakarthik will reflect on his mistakes and refrain from such actions in the future.

