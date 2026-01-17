Cyclist sways while riding on West Coast Highway & falls, car driver narrowly avoids hitting him

Cyclist falls and narrowly avoids oncoming car on highway

Motorists on West Coast Highway faced a scare when a cyclist collapsed on the road after swaying into the side of a passing truck.

The incident was captured on dashcam and later shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

Sways before colliding with truck

According to the timestamp of the footage, the incident occurred on Tuesday (13 Jan) at around 7.51am.

In the video, two cyclists can be seen riding along the road divider of the highway.

While the pair started off in a single file, the cyclist behind — who appeared to be unsteady and off-balance — began to veer towards the right.

Moments later, the cyclist leans directly into the truck’s path and appears to clip the side of the vehicle.

The cyclist then loses balance and falls onto the road behind the truck.

Dashcam car brakes to avoid fallen cyclist

After falling, the cyclist remains lying on the road, seemingly in pain.

The dashcam vehicle brakes immediately and manages to stop in time, narrowly avoiding the cyclist.

The driver then filters to the right to go around the fallen cyclist before continuing en route.

Cyclists to keep a straight course on roads

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA) by Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists are allowed to cycle on roads, excluding expressways and road tunnels.

However, they are to keep a straight course, not weave through traffic, and avoid sudden swerves.

Cyclists should also keep a safe distance behind moving vehicles, and not hold on to the back or side of motor vehicles and maintain awareness of traffic when riding.

Netizens criticise cyclist’s actions on highway

The video sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens criticising the cyclist for riding on the highway and calling the behaviour dangerous.

One commenter feels that the cyclist is inexperienced, as they seemed to be unsure of the distance needed to overtake a vehicle.

Another commenter, however, felt that the car driver should have remained stationary as the cyclist recovered.

They noted that other motorists approaching from behind might not have been aware of the situation, putting the cyclist at risk.

