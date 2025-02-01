Teen cyclist performs wheelie on wet road near MBS, nearly skids

Teen cyclist pops wheelie on wet road near MBS, nearly skids

A motorist travelling near the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) recently witnessed a teen cyclist performing a wheelie on a rain-slicked road.

Dash cam footage capturing the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Thursday (30 Jan).

It shows a young cyclist, who appears to be a teen, riding his bicycle along the double yellow line next to the leftmost lane. The road appeared wet from recent rain.

After pedalling quickly to build up speed, the cyclist lifted his front wheel off the ground, balancing only on the rear wheel as he performed the wheelie.

The teen, who was not wearing a helmet while riding the bicycle, maintained the wheelie for about 20 seconds.

He then nearly skids when he brakes at a pedestrian crossing, causing the car to stop in order to avoid hitting him.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday (26 Jan) at around 10pm along Bayfront Avenue.

Netizens criticised cyclist for his dangerous acts

In response to the clip, netizens have rebuked the teen’s actions, with most fearing for his safety.

One commenter went so far as to suggest confiscating the bicycle to prevent him from doing stunts that could lead to a fatal accident.

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote that he could have ended up in a serious condition if he had fallen backwards and hit his head.

