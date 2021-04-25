Video On Bishan Flyover Shows It May Be Difficult For Slower Road Users

The pitchforks against cyclists on roads have increased since more hobbyists began taking up the bike as a form of recreation.

However, it may also be the case that Singapore roads aren’t completely suited for bicycles — yet.

A video posted on social media shows a car having to slow down on the Bishan flyover due to there being several cyclists ahead of him.

This predictably drew the ire of many netizens who saw the cyclists as being dangerous to not only themselves but also drivers.

But one netizen pointed out the difficulty of driving on that road, and suggested that a new route perhaps be created.

Cyclists seen driving on Bishan flyover, blocking driver path

The video shared by ROADS.sg appears to take place past midnight on Saturday (24 Apr).

The driver is going down the Bishan flyover towards the split between the Central Expressway (CTE) and Upper Serangoon Road when they come across a group of cyclists.

Two of them are riding on the middle of the middle lane, forcing the driver to come to a near-full stop.

The two cyclists move back towards the rest of the group, who are on the road shoulder.

Seeing this, the driver continues on their way, only to encounter another cyclist in front.

That cyclist, who was initially on Lane 2, moves to the left of the lane in front of the driver.

This makes the driver have to slow down again, but the cyclist seems merely to be moving to the left side of the lane for the driver to pass.

Netizens incorrectly point out cyclists’ ability to ride on highway

As you’d probably expect, the reaction towards the clip was largely hostile to the cyclists.

Many bemoaned the way they appeared to be hogging the road, and pitied the driver who would have been at fault if they hit the riders.

Although some were concerned that the cyclists aren’t supposed to be on the highway, the fact is that cyclists are only not allowed on expressways and road tunnels.

Highways like the Bishan flyover are a-okay.

However, some will not have been appeased, noting that the cyclists should be riding safely at the sides and not impeding others.

Netizen argues that road is dangerous for all road users

But one netizen stepped in with a pointed argument — that the road is dangerous not just for cyclists but also motorists.

He believes that the flyover may be the only way to get to Braddell Road from Bishan, and so suggests a new route be created for everyone’s safety.

Cyclists also cannot enter expressways, and Lanes 2-3 (on the left) would have led them to the CTE, perhaps leading to the awkward situation.

The netizen pointed out that both cyclists and the camcar could have done some things differently, like overtaking via a lane switch in the case of the camcar.

Meanwhile, the cyclists shouldn’t be on all 3 lanes.

A reply said that the cyclists should have simply stayed on lane 3 as it’ll allow them to go straight towards a traffic light.

Amicable solution can be sought

The rage against cyclists continue to this day, even as more laws are being pondered.

For this case, it may be that the road is simply not very cyclist-friendly, but they aren’t disallowed from riding there.

As some have mentioned, there are many caveats to the situation wherein the cyclists may not have been totally at fault despite what the video appears to show.

So let’s not rush to our pitchforks immediately upon seeing such a video, and take some time to consider the circumstances more carefully.

Hopefully authorities can consider a better solution that’ll be fair to all road users.

