32 cyclists fined for cycling in oversized groups, 77 errant Active Mobility users also caught

32 cyclists fined for flouting group size rule during Traffic Police & LTA joint operation

The authorities recently conducted another enforcement operation against cyclists, fining 32 of them.

They had been found riding in groups that were too large.

TP & LTA conducted joint operation on 28 July & 4 Aug

This was revealed in a joint media release from the Traffic Police (TP) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (13 Aug), quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The joint TP and LTA operation was conducted on 28 July and 4 Aug — two consecutive Sundays.

At the same time, officers from both agencies also conducted “education outreach to raise awareness on cycling rules and guidelines”, the statement said.

Cyclists can be fined S$150 for flouting rules

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), cyclists must keep to a maximum length of five devices when riding in groups.

That means a maximum of five cyclists in total if riding in single file, or 10 cyclists if riding two abreast — allowed only on roads with two or more lanes.

Cyclists caught flouting the cycling group size rule can be fined S$150, TP and LTA said, adding,

This higher composition fine amount was raised with effect from 1 Jan 2022 to improve road safety and applies to those who break other existing cycling rules.

The other rules include:

failure to stop at red lights

cycling on expressways

riding abreast of another cyclist along single-lane roads or within bus lanes during bus lane operational hours

LTA also conducted operations against Active Mobility users

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (13 Aug), LTA said it also conducted a series of operations over the past month.

These were targeted against errant Active Mobility users and took place at locations such as Bedok, Robinson Road, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands.

Active Mobility devices governed under the AMA include:

bicycles

three-Wheeled pedal cycles: Cargo tricycles and rider-only tricycles

recumbents: two- and three-wheeled recumbents

power-assisted bicycles (PAB)

motorised and non-motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs)

personal mobility aids (PMAs)

77 errant Active Mobility users nabbed

During the LTA’s operations, a total of 77 offences were detected.

They included riding non-compliant devices, using devices on the wrong paths, and keeping non-compliant power-assisted bicycles.

Active Mobility users were directed to comply with all AMA requirements for the safety of all path and road users.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more details.

