40 Cyclists Ride Along Mandai Road, Authorities Urged To Take Action

As cycling gains popularity among Singaporeans, it’s not uncommon to see large groups riding together, especially on weekends.

Recently, a video started circulating on Facebook allegedly showing a group of about 40 cyclists riding down Mandai Road on Sunday (10 Apr).

While the cyclists maintained gaps between themselves, the large number of cyclists sparked controversy on Facebook, with many netizens demanding that the authorities step up enforcement actions against cyclists.

However, there were also those who took a more sympathetic view, pointing out that it’s unnecessary to vilify a harmless hobby.

On Monday (11 Apr), a video was uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group showing a significant number of cyclists riding along Mandai Road.

In the caption, the OP wrote that 40 cyclists were packed together along Mandai Road in the early morning of 10 Apr. He added that cyclists must maintain a 30m distance between each group with a maximum of 10 riders per group

Even though it was impossible to ascertain the number of riders, the video itself showed a large group of cyclists riding down the road in single and double files.

Despite the stipulated 30m gap being present between a few of the cyclists, the others appeared to be packed closer together.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) states that cyclists can ride in groups of five and 10 if two riding abreast. In such groups, riders must maintain a minimum distance of 30m.

Netizens’ reactions to video were divided

Nothing that LTA regulations do not allow for such a large number of cyclists, some netizens condemned the cyclists’ actions in the comment section. Many also urged the authorities to take action and enforce rules more strictly on errant riders.

However, a netizen pointed out that keeping track of such groups can be tricky due to the sheer number of cyclists involved. Instead, cyclists themselves must organise themselves better to cause less inconvenience to other road users and maintain traffic safety.

There were also those who felt that the reaction was a tad bit exaggerated.

Important to follow LTA regulations

As cycling becomes more popular among Singaporeans, it has also become more common to see cyclists in groups on our roads.

While riding with friends or loved ones is no doubt more enjoyable than riding solo, we hope cyclists, especially those who are new to the hobby will observe the prevailing regulations to keep all road users safe.

