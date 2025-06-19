M’sian dad breaks down in tears after 11 kids surprise him with brand-new car for Father’s Day

M’sian dad surprised by children with brand-new Proton X70 SUV for Father’s Day

In a heartwarming moment that’s melting hearts across the internet, 11 siblings in Malaysia came together to surprise their father with a brand-new Proton X70 SUV for Father’s Day, leaving him in tears of joy.

The surprise also marked their parents’ 38th wedding anniversary, making the gesture even more meaningful.

Dad tears up after seeing surprise

On 17 June, TikTok user @zerul23 posted a two-minute clip capturing the emotional reveal.

The video begins with one of the daughters gently covering her father’s eyes as he pulls a car key from a gift box.

Flanked by his children, he is carefully guided to the porch where the SUV is parked.

The moment he opens his eyes and realises what’s happening, he’s visibly overwhelmed. Tears well up in his eyes as he is led to the driver’s seat.

After taking in the interior, he is ushered to the back of the car to fully admire the surprise.

He touches his face in disbelief, tears streaming down once again, before being comforted by his wife with a warm hug.

“Dad, Happy Father’s Day and Happy 38th Wedding Anniversary with our beloved mom,” the OP wrote in the caption. “Thank you both for raising 11 children with love.”

Netizens praise siblings for their touching gesture

The clip has since gone viral, racking up over nine million views and drawing praise from netizens moved by the family’s love and unity.

Many commenters sent blessings to the siblings, with one calling them “amazing children” who are “blessed to have the chance to bring joy” to their parents.

Touched by their actions, another commenter expressed hope that she could one day make her parents as happy as they had.

Featured image adapted from @zerul23 on TikTok.