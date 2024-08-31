Father in M’sia cycles daughter to school daily, influencer gifts him a new motorcycle

Influencer gifts man motorcycle who bikes daughter to school

A father in Lahad Datu, Sabah, Malaysia recently received a pleasant surprise from a kind-hearted stranger.

For years, he had brought his daughter to school on his old bicycle.

That was until an influencer, Adrian Edy, caught wind of him and decided to better his and his daughter’s life.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Edy recounted coming across a video of 69-year-old Uncle Basri, riding a bicycle with his seven-year-old daughter, Putri Sarah.

This video prompted him to reach out and visit the man and his family.

Upon their meeting, Mr Edy learned that Uncle Basri used to sell ice cream for 11 years and earned between 30 and 40 ringgit (S$9 – S$12) daily.

However, he had to stop working due to health problems.

The influencer also discovered that Uncle Basri did not own a car and had to rely on his bicycle and others to get to town.

Father fetches daughter to and from school every day

The man’s daily routine involves taking his daughter to school every morning.

He then waits at a nearby mosque to pray until she finishes her classes in the evening. He then cycles them home.

The distance from their home to his daughter’s school is about 20 minutes.

To make the commute more comfortable for his daughter, Uncle Basri DIY-ed some unique attachments to his bicycle.

He had attached two bins at the back of the bicycle — one for keeping her school bag and another for her feet.

The child’s back seat also had a protective cover to shelter her from the rain.

Meanwhile, Uncle Basri endured whatever weather, as long as his daughter stayed dry and protected.

Man gives uncle new motorcycle for family convenience

Recognising Uncle Basri’s struggles, Mr Edy gifted Uncle Basri a new motorcycle to help with errands and transporting his daughter to school.

He had managed to do so with the support and donations of the public.

Apart from the new motorcycle, Uncle Basri and his family also received some money and food.

Needless to say, the family was surprised and touched by Mr Edy’s kind gestures.

His actions even inspired seven-year-old Putri Sarah, who said that when she grows up, she also wants to help the needy.

Also read: 87-Year-Old Uncle Gifted New TV As He Lives Alone, Used To Sell Ice Cream At Sim Lim Tower



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @adrianedy7 on Instagram.