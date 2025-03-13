7 fathers in Japan rape own daughters, then share clips of assault in a private group chat

Group of fathers in Japan share clips of them raping their own daughters, have been grooming minors

On Tuesday (11 March), a group of seven fathers in Japan has been arrested for allegedly raping their own daughters and sharing videos of the assaults in a social media group.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun, the Aichi Prefecture Police uncovered the horrifying crimes after investigating one of the men for sexual assault of a minor in November last year.

Men arrested for sexually assaulting own daughters

The investigation into the group began when one of the men was arrested in suspicion of sexual assault of a minor last November.

After searching the man’s phone, police discovered a group chat where multiple men shared obscene videos of themselves sexually assaulting underage girls, including their own biological or adopted daughters..

Police then began an investigation into the group, which eventually culminated in the arrest. The seven men are aged between their 30s and 50s.

Four of the seven men are accused of filming themselves assaulting their daughters and sharing the footage with the group. The remaining three were arrested for possession of child pornography.

Grooming daughters as young as 3 years old

The group chat revealed chilling messages in which the men boasted about their actions and offered advice on how to avoid getting caught.

One man reportedly wrote, “I’ve trained her since she was 3,” implying he had groomed his daughter to accept his abuse as normal.

Another message advised, “Just telling her, ‘If you tell your mom, you wouldn’t be able to be with your dad. Can you keep a secret?’ worked for me.”

Police suspect the men abused their daughters regularly and used the group chat to share their exploits and strategies.

The men are believed to have formed the group chat some time in Dec 2023. Police believe the men became acquainted through a website before they began to exchange messages through the group.

Police are continuing to investigate the case after they suspect that other men have also joined the group.

Featured image adapted from AlpakaVideo on Canva and doidam10 on Canva. Images are for illustration purposes only.