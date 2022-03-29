Daikin CleAir Streamer Air Purifiers Cleanse 99.9% Of Viruses & Pollen

Parents have had it tough in recent times. With the whole family spending more time at home, turning it into a haven becomes imperative, especially for young children.

You may use antibacterial cleaners to clean every visible surface, but keeping the air equally clean isn’t as easy.

That’s where Daikin’s Streamer air purifier comes in. With the ability to cleanse 99.9% of viruses and pollen from the air, that’s one less worry off the checklist for parents.

Here’s how these nifty devices work.

Eliminate viruses with Daikin streamer technology

For parents who want the best for their children, a device that simply filters bacteria in the air may not be good enough.

With so many potentially harmful particles floating around, Daikin’s Streamer Air Purifiers that can remove 99.9% of influenza viruses, bacteria, allergens, and pollen might be what you need.

Unlike a regular air purifier, Daikin’s innovative products are equipped with their patented Streamer Technology that enables the decomposition of allergens, bacteria, viruses, and odours absorbed into the machines.

Along with the Electrostatic HEPA filters which absorb and decompose odour too, you can bet that your room will always smell good.

Don’t worry about having to change the filters often, as they can last you for a solid 10 years, saving all the hassle and energy that can go towards more important chores.

HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air filter

Depending on your personal needs, you can optimise your air purifier by positioning them on different heights to achieve different results.

Place the purifier higher to remove certain smells, or lower it to remove dust that has settled on the floor.

Additionally, you can amplify the effectiveness of a purifier if you place it beside your air-conditioning unit.

Boasting 3-directional suctions, the air inlet in the following models is strategically positioned apart from the air outlet, allowing for maximum dust absorption over a wide area:

MC30YVM7

MC40UVM6-7

MC55UVM6-7

MCK55TVM6

Thus, you can expect quick air purification when you place any of the above devices in a room.

Based on their studies, Daikin has also proven that their device can inactivate the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) including the Delta strain, the flu virus, measles, and infamous pathogens.

That way, you’re less likely to bring your kids along to the clinic during flu season.

Compact device packs a punch for half the size

In space-constrained Singapore, parents only know too well that we have to be smart about making the best of what we got.

That’s why Daikin created the MC30YVM7 model, a more compact air purifier that does the same job in double time.

Image courtesy of Daikin

The little machine packs a punch with its ability to clean a room of up to 23 sqm.

Coupled with the same streamer technology, it also reduces any need to clean or maintain the filters in the air purifiers.

With the Electrostatic HEPA filters expected to stay effective for 10 years, you don’t have to worry about replacing them for a long while.

Protect your kids & fam from harmful indoor air

A home should be a safe space for your kids and elderly family members. While viruses and microbes are invisible, it’s possible to keep them at bay with minimal effort.

Head to the Daikin website to learn more about the entire collection. You can also keep abreast of the latest promos on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Thanks to their revolutionary technology, you can get rid of harmful substances in your home with the click of a button.

Even if you already own an air purifier, there’s no harm in opting for an upgrade. At least this time, you won’t need to change your filters every few years.

Keep your loved ones safe & healthy in 2022

Despite completing all your chores and disinfecting your furniture from top to bottom, our kids may get a common cold or feel stuffy because of residual dust floating in the air.

Having an indoor air purifier helps keep our spaces clean and is a worthy investment if you can guarantee the health and safety of every member of your family.

All so that you can enjoy every breath you take in the comfort of home.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Daikin.

Featured image by MS News.