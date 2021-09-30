AIC Strongly Urged Elderly To Stay Home And Leave Only For Essential Activities

In recent weeks, Singapore has seen an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases. More worryingly, there has been an increasing number of fatalities from the virus.

Unsurprisingly, many of these casualties have actually been elderly individuals with underlying medical conditions.

As the situation develops, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) strongly urges all elderly aged 60 and above as well as those staying with them to remain at home as much as possible.

This is especially so if they are unvaccinated.

Elderly urged to stay home, especially if they’re unvaccinated

On Thursday (30 Sep), the AIC issued an advisory urging all seniors aged 60 and above, especially those unvaccinated, to stay home as much as possible to reduce their chance of getting infected.

This also applies to others who live in the same household as them, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

AIC continued that seniors should take added precautions as they are at higher risk of developing serious health complications once infected.

Earlier on 15 Sep, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had also advised all seniors – regardless of vaccination status – to reduce their social activities.

Only leave home for essential activities

AIC advised that seniors should only leave their homes for essential activities and minimise group activities for the next 4 weeks.

They should also avoid crowded areas and minimise mask-off activities such as eating at hawker centres and opt for takeaway where possible.

When they are out, a surgical-grade mask should be worn at all times and good hygiene practices should be maintained.

Additionally, seniors should only visit hospitals if necessary to minimise their exposure.

However, The Straits Times (ST) reported that should they contract Covid-19 but only have mild symptoms, they can self-isolate at home and need not rush to hospitals.

Most importantly, AIC urged unvaccinated seniors to get their shots as soon as possible.

Those offered booster shots should also take them up as seniors will benefit from the added protection.

These will help mitigate against their weakening immunity and reduce the likelihood of severe illness if infected.

This way, seniors will be well-positioned for the transition towards endemic Covid-19.

Seniors account for more than quarter of cases in past 2 weeks

Since 18 Sep, Singapore has reported over 1,000 community cases on most days.

In the past 2 weeks, the elderly have reportedly made up more than a quarter of our local cases.

According to CNA, as of Wednesday (29 Sep), there have also been 38 deaths this month alone — the highest number of fatalities Singapore has seen in a month.

Among the casualties, only 1 was not an elderly above 60.

Notably, since May, 257 unvaccinated elderly have been severely affected by Covid-19.

This means they were either admitted to intensive care units, needed oxygen supplementation, or had succumbed to their infections.

Remind loved ones to stay safe

It is indeed a crucial and worrying time for Singapore, especially for vulnerable members of our community like our seniors.

As Singapore continues battling Covid-19, do remind your loved ones to stay safe and get their vaccination shots in if they have yet to.

