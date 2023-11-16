42-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Dakota Condo Unit, Case Classified As Unnatural Death

42-Year-Old Japanese Woman Found Dead In Dakota Condo Unit

On Wednesday (15 Nov) afternoon, a corpse was found inside a condo unit in Dakota.

The body belonged to a 42-year-old Japanese woman who reportedly resided in the unit with her husband.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play.

Investigations are currently underway.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman’s body was found in a unit at Waterbank at Dakota.

This happened at around 12pm on Wednesday (15 Nov).

The condominium is located along Dakota Crescent, a stone’s throw away from Old Airport Road Food Centre.

When reporters went down to the scene at about 5pm, they spotted several police vehicles parked inside the condominium.

They also observed police officers entering and exiting a 15th-floor unit.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a female resident at the condo recalled smelling a foul odour emitting from the unit when investigators opened its door.

Police officers brought the body out of the unit at about 6pm.

Reportedly lived in unit with husband

Other residents told the Chinese newspaper that a Japanese couple lived in the unit.

Therefore, they couldn’t understand how nobody had noticed the woman was dead for days.

In addition, the whereabouts of her husband are currently unknown.

Responding to 8world News’ queries, the police confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 12.25pm on Wednesday (15 Nov).

Upon reaching the location, officers found a 42-year-old woman lying motionless in one of the units.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out homicide. Investigations are still ongoing.

