Dalai Lama announces succession plan, China says reincarnation must comply with Chinese laws

China says reincarnation must have government approval after Dalai Lama announces succession plan

The Dalai Lama has announced plans for his successor ahead of his 90th birthday, drawing opposition from China regarding his reincarnation.

Tenzin Gyatso, who will be 90 in just a few days, spoke about his plans on 2 July.

Dalai Lama announces Gaden Phodrang Trust as sole authority for choosing reincarnation

As the 14th Dalai Lama, he is the head of Tibetan Buddhism. Additionally, adherents see him as the reincarnation of the previous Dalai Lamas.

He currently lives in exile in India after fleeing Tibet during the unsuccessful 1959 uprising against the People’s Republic of China.

The Dalai Lama had previously suggested that the reincarnation system should end with him due to the Chinese government’s desire to choose the next Dalai Lama.

However, in an X post on 2 July, he reaffirmed that he would reincarnate in a message.

The Dalai Lama declared that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit he founded, has the authority to find and recognise his next reincarnation.

No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter.

China says reincarnation must be approved by government

Following his message, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the reincarnation must be approved by the Chinese government.

According to the Independent UK, the foreign ministry affirmed that his succession must comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

Chinese state-controlled media accused the 14th Dalai Lama of trying to “manipulate the reincarnation process for his own purposes”.

Most expect that the 15th Dalai Lama will be someone from outside China, as the Trust has no reach in Tibet.

In Tibetan Buddhism, it is believed that he has the ability to choose his own reincarnations, unlike regular beings.

China, on the other hand, has maintained calls for the search taking place domestically.

Two 15th Dalai Lamas expected to be chosen

Traditionally, the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation will be selected by the Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism.

In 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama picked six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama.

Following this, China then kidnapped the boy, who has not been seen since.

Instead, they selected their own 11th Panchen Lama, Gyaincain Norbu, who is not recognised by most Tibetan Buddhists.

A similar situation is expected to occur in the search for the 15th Dalai Lama, with two different candidates chosen by the opposing sides.

